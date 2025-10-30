DxE Activist Zoe Rosenberg Convicted by Jury of Felony Conspiracy in Chicken Theft “Rescue”

Zoe Rosenberg, 23-years-old of Berkeley, was convicted earlier today by a Sonoma County jury following an approximately 7-week-long trial of a felony charge of Conspiracy, and 2 misdemeanor counts of trespass which occurred on 5/21/23 and 6/13/23, and 1 count of tampering with a vehicle for her actions on 6/13/23.

District Attorney Carla Rodriguez stated, “This verdict affirms that no one is above the law. While we respect everyone’s right to free expression, it is unlawful to trespass, disrupt legitimate businesses, and endanger workers and animals in pursuit of a political or social agenda.

Unfortunately, some activist groups continue to show a deliberate disregard for the law, believing that their personal cause justifies criminal conduct. They have attempted to use the criminal justice system itself as a platform to gain attention and further their movement. The court system exists to uphold justice – not to serve as a stage for self-promotion or lawless behavior. We will continue to hold individuals accountable when they cross that line.”

On June 13, 2023, Rosenberg and co-conspirator Raven Deerbrook planned the incursion for weeks, complete with disguises, false employee uniforms, tracking devices, rented vehicles, and a prearranged “Airbnb safe house” where the stolen chickens were taken for filming and social media use. Rosenberg led the social media wing of the activist network “Direct Action Everywhere” (DxE), and her own testimony confirmed that she helped craft media content surrounding the break-in to advance DxE’s public campaign against the facility.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Matt Hobson and Deputy District Attorney Jessalee Mills, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Dave Kahl. The Petaluma Police Department headed the investigation.