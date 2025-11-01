Climate Smart Sonoma – Building Resilience, Locally and Beyond

Earlier this fall, the City of Sonoma Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas participated in Climate Week NYC through the Climate Mayors network, a coalition of more than 750 U.S. mayors advancing local solutions to global climate challenges. This year’s theme, #ImpactMultiplied, underscored how city-led projects—when shared and scaled—can accelerate progress toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

Sonoma’s participation reflects an important message: meaningful climate action starts locally. The same principles discussed on the national stage—reducing emissions, preparing for extreme weather, and strengthening community resilience—are being put into practice here at home through the City’s planning, infrastructure, and community initiatives. The sections below highlight several current initiatives that reflect these principles and demonstrate Sonoma’s local commitment to climate action and resilience.

Planning for Resilience: Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

That local focus is clear in the 2026 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update (MJHMP) update, now available for public review. The City of Sonoma, along with the Sonoma Valley Fire District, is part of this countywide planning effort led by the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management.

Hazard mitigation plans integrate the impacts of climate change into how communities assess and plan for local hazards. Many of the proposed mitigation actions in the City’s annex are designed to strengthen resilience and reduce long-term risks. This proactive approach helps ensure that Sonoma is better prepared for future challenges.

The draft plan is open for public comment, and a public meeting will be held on November 6th, 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station #1, to provide an overview and take feedback. The City of Sonoma’s and Sonoma Valley Fire District’s annexes are included in Volume II of the plan.

Advancing Local Climate Action

Across departments, the City continues to implement projects that move Sonoma toward a cleaner, safer, and more resilient future:

Fleet Services Analysis RFP – The City is currently requesting proposals for a comprehensive fleet analysis to evaluate opportunities to transition to more electric and low-emission vehicles. [Learn more]

– The City is currently requesting proposals for a comprehensive fleet analysis to evaluate opportunities to transition to more electric and low-emission vehicles. [Learn more] Formation of a Parks & Recreation Department – The City’s new department integrates management of parks, recreation, and open space, advancing both community health and climate resilience. Residents can explore Parks & Recreation volunteer opportunities to help care for Sonoma’s shared spaces.

– The City’s new department integrates management of parks, recreation, and open space, advancing both community health and climate resilience. Residents can explore to help care for Sonoma’s shared spaces. Tree Inventory Project – Now underway, the inventory will help the City track the health and diversity of Sonoma’s trees, supporting long-term urban canopy care and future tree-planting efforts. [Learn more]

– Now underway, the inventory will help the City track the health and diversity of Sonoma’s trees, supporting long-term urban canopy care and future tree-planting efforts. [Learn more] Active Transportation Plan – Adopted by the City Council earlier this year, the plan outlines projects that make it easier and safer to walk, bike, and roll in Sonoma. The City is pursuing funding to construct a bike boulevard on 3rd Street West , one of the plan’s recommendations. [View the plan]

– Adopted by the City Council earlier this year, the plan outlines projects that make it easier and safer to walk, bike, and roll in Sonoma. The City is pursuing funding to construct a , one of the plan’s recommendations. [View the plan] West Spain Street Rehabilitation Project – Construction began October 31 on this major corridor improvement project, which supports a safer, smoother roadway for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike. [Learn more]

Each of these projects supports multiple goals—from lowering emissions to improving safety and accessibility—demonstrating how climate considerations are being integrated into many aspects of City planning and operations.

Climate Action Commission Meeting – November 4

The City’s Climate Action Commission will hold a special meeting on November 4, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 177 First Street West, Sonoma, CA 95476.

The agenda includes presentations on a Food Gleaning project, the Climate Smart Sonoma communications campaign, and the City’s EV charger review process, along with discussion of General Plan draft element comments, updates on the Commission’s work plan, and ad hoc committee reports.

Meetings are broadcast on Channel 27 and available for live streaming on the City’s CivicWeb portal. [View the complete agenda]