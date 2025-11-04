New Charter School Proposed for Prestwood Elementary Site

By Anna Pier

MacArthur Park Charter School (MPCS) Board submitted its Charter Petition and Proposition 39 facilities request to the Sonoma Valley Unified School District on October 31, 2025. The proposed public, tuition-free charter school, envisioned by a charter board composed of current Prestwood parents, would open as a TK–5 program and grow to serve grades K–8 in subsequent years. MPCS would be located on the Prestwood Elementary School campus at 343 East MacArthur Street. On October 9 Trustees of the Sonoma Valley Unified School Board finalized the decision, by a vote, 4 – 1, to close Prestwood Elementary at the end of the current school year. The dissenting vote was by Trustee Anne Ching, who represents the Prestwood attendance district.

The officers of the Board of MPCS are Chair Sarah Robertson, MA, lifetime teacher with extensive public school teaching experience, currently at helm of The Montessori School of Sonoma; Treasurer David Arntz, a Public Works General Contractor specializing in school construction; Secretary Ty Durekas, experienced executive in early education ventures, currently CEO of Happy Hall Schools; Kimberley Donohue Tinacci, an attorney with the California Attorney General’s Office.

Chairperson Sarah Robertson described the proposed charter school to the Sun. “MPCS plans to offer a STEAM-focused curriculum that integrates science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics through hands-on, inquiry-based learning.” She continued, “Guided by its mission to provide a collaborative environment that emphasizes individual student growth, we aim to unite Sonoma’s diverse community around academic excellence, equity, and innovation. The school’s vision centers on empowering educators, fostering community partnerships, and building a sustainable model of public education for Sonoma Valley.”

Sassarini Elementary School currently offers a STEAM curriculum.

For the charter school, MPCS projected an enrollment for 2026-2027 of 213 students opening fall of 2026. For the charter petition they needed to gather signatures from 50% of that projected enrollment of students who are “meaningfully interested” (107) in enrolling at the school. Robertson affirmed, “In less than 36 hours, we were able to obtain signatures representing 182 students.” The signatures are from Prestwood families, as well as current private school families. Robertson stated, “MPCS is committed to honoring and preserving the unique demographic balance of Prestwood Elementary. Prestwood has historically reflected the broader demographics of Sonoma Valley, with roughly equal representation of Latino and White students, alongside English Learners, students with disabilities, and socioeconomically disadvantaged families.” She continued, “ MPCS pledges to maintain this balance, with targeted outreach, bilingual access, and partnerships with community organizations to ensure equity, inclusion, and opportunity for all children.”

According to California Education Code, the District needs to hold a public hearing in the next 60 days. The District has confirmed that the statutory deadline for the Board’s final decision is Thursday, January 29, 2026. Superintendent Seifts stated that the District will undertake a comprehensive review of the petition, to examine the proposal’s education program, governance structure, financial plan, and compliance with all statutory requirements of the Education Code. She also stated that a formal public hearing will take place at a meeting in December 2025. The School District Board’s final action is anticipated to occur at a regular meeting in January 2026. The Acting Superintendent encourages the public to follow the process by attending the scheduled Board meetings. Seifts concluded her response affirming that “the Board is committed to an open, thorough and compliant review process that prioritizes the educational best interests of all students in our community.”

MPCS Chair Robertson stated that the proposed school is already receiving donations.