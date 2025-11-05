 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Piles of Wood Debris to Be Burned on November 7 on Montini Preserve

This Friday, November 7, Sonoma Ecology Center will conduct controlled pile burns at Montini Open Space Preserve as part of wildfire risk reduction efforts funded by the California State Coastal Conservancy. While the park remains open, some trails may be impacted so please observe all closure signs. If you see smoke coming from north of Sonoma Plaza during this period, don’t be alarmed—these controlled burns are part of ongoing efforts to reduce wildfire risk and promote ecological resilience.
The burn date may shift due to rain, wind, or air quality restrictions.
