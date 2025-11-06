Peak Fall Color at Sonoma Botanical Garden

The Sonoma Valley’s unique show of fall color has begun at Sonoma Botanical Garden’s (SBG) one-of-a-kind Asian Woodland, full of rare and endangered deciduous trees and perennials.

The stars of fall are the Garden’s many species of Asian maples that dapple the tree canopy with bursts of warm red, orange, yellow and even purple hues. The majority of the just over 50 maple species at the Garden are rarely grown commercially, are not often seen by the public, and 87 percent are wild origin documented, collected from seed in China, Japan, Korea and beyond.





Other fall showstoppers include the fiery crown of the Emperor Oak (Quercus dentata), native to China and Korea to Japan; the Japanese Cherry Birch (Betula grossa) sporting a solid halo of amber leaves; the brilliant copper, needle-like leaves of the Dawn Redwood (Metasequoia glyptostroboides); and ember-colored mounds of Japanese Barberry (Berberis thunbergii).



“Fall color at the Garden is such a special sight,” says Jeannie Perales, SBG Executive Director. “Our unique

Asian Woodland transports you across the Pacific to a place and a time when these species thrived in the wild, and fall is just a glorious time to see this rare landscape at its best. We highly encourage a visit in the coming weeks and are offering special guided walks, forest bathing, and more to make the most of the experience.”



The public can join guided walks with a Garden volunteer on Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 16 from 10:30 am – 12 pm (free with admission). Shutterbugs have the opportunity to join the Garden’s own photographer for a special Fall Photo Walk on Friday, November 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Special opportunities for fall wellness include a Restorative Yoga session on Saturday, November 8 from 10:15-11:15a.m. ($35 general) and a Forest Bathing/Mindful Movement Tour on Thursday, November 13 from 1to 2:30 p.m. ($30 general).

SBG is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Admission is $15 adults; $12 65+; $8 youth 5-17. Teachers and active military, as well as children 4 and under are free. The Garden participates in the Museums for All program with qualifying individuals receiving $3 admissions. Groups of 8 or more are asked to make a reservation in advance. Visit at 12841 Hwy 12, Glen Ellen, CA. Call 707-996-3166 or email info@sonomabg.org for questions.