Termites Swarm After Rains…It’s Normal

After autumn rains, the western subterranean termites take flight! Sonoma Ecology Center Executive Director Richard Dale, spotted this swarm during a hike along Rattlesnake Cutoff—the connector between Montini Open Space Preserve and the Sonoma Overlook Trail.

Flying termites, or “swarmers,” emerge after rain because the moisture creates an ideal environment for them to mate and establish new colonies.

Nature’s rhythms, large and small, are always worth stopping to appreciate.