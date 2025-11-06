 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Termites Swarm After Rains…It’s Normal

After autumn rains, the western subterranean termites take flight! Sonoma Ecology Center Executive Director Richard Dale, spotted this swarm during a hike along Rattlesnake Cutoff—the connector between Montini Open Space Preserve and the Sonoma Overlook Trail.
Flying termites, or “swarmers,” emerge after rain because the moisture creates an ideal environment for them to mate and establish new colonies.
Nature’s rhythms, large and small, are always worth stopping to appreciate.
More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)