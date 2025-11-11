Sonoma’s West Spain Street Rehabilitation Project Underway – Expect Delays

he West Spain Street Rehabilitation Project is now underway. The project, managed by the City of Sonoma and constructed by Team Ghilotti, Inc., includes pavement grinding, repair of localized pavement failures, new striping and signage, and utility structure adjustments. Work is taking place along West Spain Street between 1st Street West and 3rd Street West, and from Junipero Serra Drive to Highway 12.

Construction is expected to continue through early December, weather permitting. With rain in the forecast, schedules may change. Residents and motorists are encouraged to stay alert for updated signage and possible traffic impacts throughout the project area.

What to Expect

will generally be limited to one lane to allow vehicles to pass through the work zone. Short detours and delays are expected, particularly during paving operations between November 11 and November 17.

will have access through the jobsite at all times. Message boards will be placed along the corridor with current information and detour guidance.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and to use caution when driving near crews and equipment. Please avoid entering the work zone until directed by flaggers as driving on freshly placed asphalt can cause serious vehicle damage.

For questions or coordination needs, contact Team Ghilotti’s project representative, Gabe Duran, at (707) 789-7096, or the City of Sonoma at (707) 938-3681.

Learn more about the project and view updates on the West Spain Street Rehabilitation Project page.