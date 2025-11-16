Celebrate Sonoma! Phil Coturri Day is November 19, 2025

The City of Sonoma is proud to announce that Phil Coturri will be honored as the next recipient of the Celebrate Sonoma recognition during the City Council meeting on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM. As part of this program, the City will officially proclaim November 19, 2025, as “Phil Coturri Day” in Sonoma.

This fall marks several milestones in Phil’s remarkable career — his 60th harvest, the 20th anniversary of Winery Sixteen 600, and the 10th anniversary of the Winery Sixteen 600 Tasting House on 1st Street West.

Widely recognized as a pioneer in organic grape growing, Phil Coturri has been called The Master of Mountain Viticulture, The Godfather of Sonoma Wine Country, and The Wizard of Green. His leadership in sustainable farming helped shape Sonoma Valley’s reputation as a world-class wine region. Since founding Enterprise Vineyards in 1979, Phil has built an operation employing more than 160 people and managing approximately 700 acres of certified organic vineyards across Sonoma, Napa, and Solano Counties.

Beyond his professional achievements, Phil has long supported local organizations and causes, including La Luz, the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance, Swim America Sonoma, the Seva Foundation, the Rex Foundation, and Camp Winnarainbow. A graduate of Sonoma State University with a degree in American Literature, he continues to embody the creativity, care, and community spirit that define Sonoma.

Join us on November 19 as the City of Sonoma celebrates Phil Coturri Day and honors his decades of innovation, stewardship, and lasting contributions to our community.