Jack London Yacht Club Awards Sonoma Valley’s Nonprofits

On November 9, 2025 the Jack London Yacht Club held its funding awards event at Wellington Winery in Glen Ellen, gifting thousands of dollars to a wide variety of nonprofit organizations serving the community of Sonoma Valley. The Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper was among the recipients, the second year it has received funding from the group.

Named for the model yachts that are set sailing on Sonoma Creek each year in a “regatta”, a whimsical race of miniature replicas of author Jack London’s yacht, the Snark. The organization raises funds and then distributes them.

Entertainment was provided by performers associated with Transcendence Theatre Company, Sonoma Arts Live, and Sonoma Dance Academy. Representatives of the valley’s nonprofits were on hand to accept their grants, and members of the general public attended for support, networking, and just to have a good time.

Master of ceremonies Squire Fridell created a gregarious and upbeat atmosphere of joyous celebration, and regaled the attendees with stories about the formation of the organization and the time he was contacted by a full-sized yacht owner who wanted directions to the regatta so he could join the race.

The public is invited to join the Club. For information, visit https://jacklondonyachtclub.org/