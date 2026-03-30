Chamber’s LocalFest to Feature Local Entrepreneurs, New Products and Services

The Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend LocalFest 2026, an interactive showcase highlighting Sonoma Valley’s newest businesses and nonprofit organizations.
This lively, walk-through event offers a chance to meet local entrepreneurs, discover new products and services, and connect with community organizations working to make a difference in Sonoma Valley. Exhibitors will represent a range of industries, including retail, service-based businesses, wineries, and hospitality partners, alongside nonprofits sharing their missions and volunteer opportunities.
Admission is free and open to the public. Drop-ins are welcome, and RSVPs are encouraged.
For additional information, visit the Sonoma Chamber website.
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