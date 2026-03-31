April 24 Blood Drive Offers Rare Opportunity to Donate Locally

On Friday, April 24, women’s collective giving organization Impact100 Sonoma will team up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the Sonoma Community Center, Room 110, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event continues a biannual partnership that began in 2022 and offers a rare opportunity to donate blood in Sonoma Valley at a time of critical need. Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives. “There is a critical, ongoing need for blood donors across the country,” said Impact100 Sonoma President Debbe Noto. “The opportunity to donate here in Sonoma Valley is rare. We are always proud to partner with the American Red Cross to support this vital cause.” In November 2025, Impact100 exceeded the Red Cross goal of 24 units/pints of blood by collecting 29 units/pints.

To schedule an appointment or get more information about eligibility and other requirements, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Impact100Sonoma, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors can save time by using the RapidPass® tool on the day of their appointment. They can complete their pre-donation reading and health history at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or with the American Red Cross Blood Donor app.