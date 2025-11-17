SCOUTS Scout for Food Very Successfully

Scouting for Food was an outstanding community effort by local SCOUTS

By Sandy Piotter, FISH

Scouting for Food, an annual drive, was an extraordinarily successful community effort this year by SCOUTING AMERICA (formerly known as BSA, Boy Scouts of America). Thanks to the hard work of around 40 co-ed SCOUTS and their parents on November 8, more than 6,000 pounds of nonperishable food now fills the FISH Food Room with essential nutrition staples. Scouting America CUB SCOUT PACK 16 and SCOUTS BSA TROOPS 16 and 222 participated in the drive. Kathy Peterson, Miwok District Commissioner of the local Scouting America, said “The community came out in force to support the drive this year. The volume of food contributed by residents of the City and Temelec skyrocketed back up over the previous ten years.”

Even more impressive than the sheer volume of food were the Scouts and parents who made it happen — collecting donations door to door, then staying to help sort, stack, and tackle all the heavy lifting. The teamwork and good spirits on display were truly inspiring.

All of us at FISH are deeply grateful for this generous and successful food drive. With the increased demand for food this year, and the suspension of SNAP supplemental food assistance, Saturday’s collection will make a real and immediate difference for our neighbors in need.

Our heartfelt thanks go to the Scouts, their parents, District Commissioner Kathy Peterson, and Brian Weiner for underwriting the cost of the printed materials, as well as to all the FISH volunteers for their dedication and community spirit.

FISH volunteer Dee Weaver is the Coordinator for Seasonal Food Drives and the liaison with the Scouts to get the collected food to FISH Central. When the tsunami of food arrives at FISH Central, Dee is instrumental in the transfer from outside to inside.

Inside the Food Room, FISH volunteers kept the momentum going — receiving, sorting, packing and shelving every item. Food Room Coordinator Lauren Scott organized the operation, while her partner in the Food Room, Irene Pelmear, directed the efforts of 12 FISH volunteers. Irene also launched a “sorting party” of eight additional volunteers the following week to continue the work and ensure everything reached the shelves quickly.

The Scouting motto, “Be Prepared,” has taken on new meaning as the Scouts have helped FISH be prepared to provide food for families in need.