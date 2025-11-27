November is National Family Caregivers Month

In Sonoma County, older adults (age 60 +) comprise about 28% of the population — and are projected to reach ~35% by 2030. Nationally, more than 53 million Americans provide unpaid care to a loved one. The value of unpaid caregiving is estimated at $522 billion+ annually.

More than 56,000 older adults (42% of that older-adult cohort) live in unincorporated/rural areas of the county — representing geographic isolation challenges for caregivers and care recipients. The county’s Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) and other partners support older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers via the resource hub and in-home care programs.

A recent survey found that among the ~6,000 home-care providers (via the In‑Home Supportive Services/IHSS system) in Sonoma County, many reported financial distress — almost half accessed food assistance/CalFresh, indicating caregiver and provider economic strain. The county has adopted the Sonoma County Master Plan for Aging, which identifies “Caregiving” as one of six bold goal areas—underscoring the local priority of supporting caregivers.

Caregivers enable older adults and people with disabilities to stay in their homes and communities — a priority for Sonoma County and California overall. Supporting caregivers means reinforcing the health of families, neighborhoods, and our broader long-term-care network.

There are multiple resources available for Caregivers in Sonoma County which offer referral, eligibility guidance and caregiver support.

Aging & Disability Resource Connection of Sonoma County (ADRC). They offer referral, eligibility guidance, and caregiver support. This is the “one-stop” local information and assistance line for older adults and adults with disabilities in Sonoma County. This website can help with:

Identifying services for older adults and persons with disabilities (including long-term services and supports)

Linking caregivers and care recipients to supports (respite, support groups, in-home services)

Guiding eligibility for programs such as In‑Home Supportive Services (IHSS) (for older adults/disabled adults who qualify)

Website: agingdisabilitysonomacounty.org / Phone: (707) 565-4636

IHSS (In-Home Supportive Services) For older adults (or adults with disabilities) who meet eligibility (including medical/functional need), the caregiver may be paid to provide in-home services via IHSS. This is a key method to provide financial and workplace/earnings support for caregivers. If a family member is taking care of their loved one and would like to receive financial support, they would need to apply through IHSS to determine eligibility. That this is local, tangible support—beyond just “information” but actual service/financial support possibility.

Council on Aging – Sonoma County (COA) Support groups and respite care are available through this organization. Respite care gives the caregiver a break, supports caregiver wellness and avoids burnout. Support groups build community, reduce isolation, and provide shared learning/training (education pillar). Website: https://www.councilonaging.com/

Additional Recommended Local/State Resources

California Caregiver Resource Centers (CRC) – a statewide network offering education, counseling, support groups and respite services (specific to caregivers of adults with brain injury or neurological condition).

State of California’s long-term services and supports website or the California Department of Aging (CDA) website (which underlies the CalCARES campaign).

As Sonoma County continues to age, caregivers’ roles grow ever more critical. The resources highlighted here — from the Aging & Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) to IHSS and the Council on Aging — are part of a broader statewide effort led by the California Department of Aging (CDA) to support family caregivers. Through the CalCARES initiative, CDA is investing in local communities, including Sonoma County, to expand caregiver outreach, improve service navigation, and increase access to respite, training, and culturally responsive support.

November is National Family Caregivers Month. The California Department of Aging encourages Sonoma County residents who help an older adult with daily activities to recognize their role as caregivers and to connect with the support available to them. For local residents, the ADRC is the best first step: call (707) 565-4636 or visit agingdisabilitysonomacounty.org to explore your options and get connected to the right services.