Here’s Who’s Running for California Governor in 2026…So Far

The 2026 California gubernatorial election will take place on November 3, 2026, to elect the governor of California. The nonpartisan top-two primary election will take place on June 2, 2026. Incumbent Democratic governor Gavin Newsom is term-limited and ineligible for election to a third term.

As of November 2025, over two dozen candidates have declared campaigns, and the field is expected to grow. Republicans have not won a statewide race in California since 2006 and have not held statewide office since 2011. According to Wikipedia, the following have jumped into the race.

Democratic Party

The following have declared:

Ethan Agarwal, tech entrepreneur

Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (2021–2025) and former Attorney General of California (2017–2021)

Carolina Buhler, UCLA student

Ian Calderon, former majority leader of the California Assembly (2016–2020) from the 57th district (2012–2020)

Zoltan Istvan, founder of the Transhumanist Party, Libertarian candidate for governor in 2018, and Republican candidate for president in 2020

Thunder Parley, software engineer

Katie Porter, former U.S. representative from California’s 47th congressional district (2019–2025) and candidate for U.S. Senate in 2024

Raji Rab, pilot and perennial candidate

Tom Steyer, founder of Farallon Capital and candidate for president in 2020

Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative from California’s 14th congressional district (2013–present) and candidate for president in 2020

Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction (2019–present)

Antonio Villaraigosa, former mayor of Los Angeles (2005–2013) and candidate for governor in 2018

Betty Yee, California Democratic Party vice chair (2021–present) and former California State Controller (2015–2023)

Republican Party The following have declared: