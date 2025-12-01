 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Here’s Who’s Running for California Governor in 2026…So Far

The 2026 California gubernatorial election will take place on November 3, 2026, to elect the governor of California. The nonpartisan top-two primary election will take place on June 2, 2026. Incumbent Democratic governor Gavin Newsom is term-limited and ineligible for election to a third term.

As of November 2025, over two dozen candidates have declared campaigns, and the field is expected to grow. Republicans have not won a statewide race in California since 2006 and have not held statewide office since 2011. According to Wikipedia, the following have jumped into the race.

Democratic Party

The following have declared:

  • Ethan Agarwal, tech entrepreneur
  • Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (2021–2025) and former Attorney General of California (2017–2021)
  • Carolina Buhler, UCLA student
  • Ian Calderon, former majority leader of the California Assembly (2016–2020) from the 57th district (2012–2020)
  • Zoltan Istvan, founder of the Transhumanist Party, Libertarian candidate for governor in 2018, and Republican candidate for president in 2020
  • Thunder Parley, software engineer
  • Katie Porter, former U.S. representative from California’s 47th congressional district (2019–2025) and candidate for U.S. Senate in 2024
  • Raji Rab, pilot and perennial candidate
  • Tom Steyer, founder of Farallon Capital and candidate for president in 2020
  • Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative from California’s 14th congressional district (2013–present) and candidate for president in 2020
  • Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction (2019–present)
  • Antonio Villaraigosa, former mayor of Los Angeles (2005–2013) and candidate for governor in 2018
  • Betty Yee, California Democratic Party vice chair (2021–present) and former California State Controller (2015–2023)

Republican Party

The following have declared:

  • Ché Ahn, pastor
  • Chad Bianco, Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner (2019–present)
  • Sophia Brink, legislative aide to San Mateo County supervisor David Canepa
  • Sharifah Hardie, business consultant
  • Steve Hilton, political commentator and former adviser to UK prime minister David Cameron (2010–2012)
  • Brandon Jones, marketing agency founder
  • Kyle Langford, construction manager
  • Daniel Mercuri, author, candidate for governor in 2021 and 2022, and candidate for California’s 25th congressional district in 2020
  • Jimmy Parker, former judge
  • David Serpa, real estate business owner and runner-up for California’s 39th congressional district in 2024
  • Leo Zacky, vice president of Zacky Farms and candidate for governor in 2021 and 2022
