City of Sonoma Announces Ada Limón as 2026 Treasure Artist

The City of Sonoma and the Cultural and Fine Arts Commission are honored to announce that acclaimed poet Ada Limón has been selected as the 2026 Sonoma Treasure Artist. Limón is the first poet and only the second writer to receive this distinction since the program began in 1983.

Limón’s connection to Sonoma is longstanding and deeply rooted. She grew up in Sonoma Valley, attended Dunbar Elementary School, Altimira Middle School, and Sonoma Valley High School, and worked at Readers’ Books as a teenager. Over the past decade, she has become one of the most widely recognized poets in the nation and abroad. She recently returned to Sonoma Valley, bringing her creative work and community involvement back to the place that shaped her early life.

Limón is the twenty fourth Poet Laureate of the United States, appointed for two terms. She is the author of seven books of poetry including The Carrying which won the National Book Critics Circle Award. Her other major honors include the Griffin Prize, the PEN Jean Stein Book Award, the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a MacArthur Fellowship, and recognition as a 2024 Time Magazine Woman of the Year. Her poem In Praise of Mystery is currently traveling into space aboard a NASA mission to explore one of Jupiter’s moons. Her poetry is celebrated for its clarity, emotional depth, and reflections on nature, belonging, memory, and the living world. Her newest collection, Startlement, is currently on book tour.

City of Sonoma Mayor Patricia Farrar Rivas shared her admiration for Limón’s achievements and Sonoma roots. “We are proud to honor Ada Limón as our 2026 Treasure Artist. Her poetic voice elevates our city and reminds us of the power that words hold to connect and to heal. Her recent return to Sonoma Valley brings her creative journey full circle, and her thoughtful, resonant work continues to enrich our community as well as readers across the country.”

In addition to her artistic accomplishments, Limón has given time to local schools, advocated for libraries and literacy, spoken at the Sonoma Valley Authors Festival, and created national initiatives that connect art and public lands including Poetry in the Parks in partnership with the National Park Service and the Poetry Society of America. Her work often references recognizable Sonoma landscapes, helping readers find meaning in familiar places and everyday experiences.

Limón received multiple heartfelt nominations from community members who emphasized her national influence and the pride Sonoma feels in her accomplishments. Nominators described her as an inspiration to all who hear her speak or read her poems and highlighted her commitment to engaging local students, uplifting her heritage, and making poetry accessible through references to local landscapes and shared experiences. One nominator wrote that she is a star. Another described her as someone the community is proud to call ours.

Cultural and Fine Arts Commission Chair Connie Schlelein reflected on the selection process. “Selecting a Treasure Artist is never easy because Sonoma Valley is home to so many remarkable artists who give generously of themselves. This year’s nominations were especially thoughtful and heartfelt, which speaks to the creative strength of our community. Even with such an extraordinary group of nominees, Ada Limón stood out. Her achievements reach across the nation and the world, yet her work remains deeply rooted in Sonoma and resonates with the places and people who shaped her. With her recent return to the Valley, this recognition feels both timely and incredibly meaningful.”

Upon learning of her selection, Limón expressed “I am beyond humbled to receive this honor. I know well that Sonoma Valley is full of incredible artists and many of those artists have mentored me, raised me, and continue to inspire me to this day. This is a beautiful recognition that I will hold dear.”

Treasure Artist Reception

As the 2026 Treasure Artist, Limón will be honored at a public reception hosted by the Cultural and Fine Arts Commission. The event will be open to the community, and details including the date, time, and venue will be announced in early 2026.

About the Treasure Artist Award

Established in 1983, the Sonoma Treasure Artist Award recognizes exceptional achievements in the performing, visual, or literary arts and honors significant contributions to the Sonoma Valley community. Past honorees represent a wide range of artistic disciplines and have served as ambassadors for the importance of creativity in civic life.