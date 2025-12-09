Sun Announces Public Invitation to Submit Photos Chronicling 2025

In the first issue of 2026, the Sonoma Valley Sun will be running photos from our archives and from the public to chronicle 2025. Interested readers are invited to send photos of any scene, event or candid moment from 2025.

Photos should be in high-res jpeg format, ideally at least half a megabyte (mb) in size, although virtually any cellphone photo will be big enough. Photos should have brief explanatory explanations of the date and location of the image, any specific significance, and include the name of the photographer.

Email your photos to [email protected], no later than December 22, 2025.