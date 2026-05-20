Sonoma County Receives Clean Property Tax Audit Opinion from State

The Sonoma County Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office announced today that the County has received a clean audit opinion from the California State Controller’s Office following its review of Sonoma County’s property tax apportionment and allocation practices for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025. The final Controller’s Office report confirms that no audit findings were identified in the areas examined, reflecting the County’s strong management of these critical processes.

“This is a significant accomplishment and a strong reflection of the quality and dedication of our Property Tax Accounting Team,” said Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector Erick Roeser. “The property tax apportionment process is complex and highly technical, requiring a deep understanding of statutory requirements, allocation formulas, and system controls. Earning a clean audit opinion from the SCO demonstrates the team’s mastery of that complexity and their commitment to accuracy and reliability.”

The State Controller’s Office audits every county on a periodic basis determined by population. Sonoma County is audited every three years. A clean audit opinion represents the highest level of assurance the SCO provides and is an important indicator of fiscal stewardship. Effective administration of property tax revenues ensures that the County, cities, schools, and special districts receive the funding they rely on to provide essential public services, including public safety, education, infrastructure, and community programs.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Property Tax Accounting Team for their professionalism, attention to detail, and ongoing commitment to excellence,” Roeser added.