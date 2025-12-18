 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ron Wellander Selected as Mayor of the City of Sonoma

At its meeting of December 17, 2025, as part of its year-end council reorganization, the City Council of the City of Sonoma selected Ron Wellander as its Mayor for the year 2026. Wellander is serving his first term as councilman, having previously served as Chair of the Planning Commission before being elected to the council. Wellander is a landscape architect.

After the transfer of the gavel, the council then unanimously selected Sandra Lowe as its Vice-Mayor. Lowe has served as Mayor previously and is currently serving her second term on the City Council. Lowe is a campaign consultant, and previously served on the Sonoma Valley School District Board of Trustees.

