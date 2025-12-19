Do You Live in a High Earthquake Liquefaction Zone?

Liquefaction is the transformation of ground into a semi-fluid state during an earthquake, which can cause an increased risk of structural collapse. The County of Sonoma has produced a map of liquefaction risk zones, and give the recent quake activity in Sonoma Valley, it’s prudent to know the degree of liquefaction risk.

Most of the geographic area along Hwy 12 south of Glen Ellen all the way to Sears Point and San Francisco Bay is designated as Moderate Susceptibility, while a significant portion of the City of Sonoma is designated as High or Very High.