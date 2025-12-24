New Tax Laws, Real-Life Impacts: What Sonoma Residents Should Know

By Jack Ding, Enrolled Agent & Sonoma City Council Member

As both a local tax professional and a member of the Sonoma City Council, I hear the same concern again and again: “The cost of living keeps rising, but our income doesn’t.”

Groceries, insurance, utilities, and housing are all more expensive than they were just a few years ago. Seniors feel it. Working families feel it. Small business owners feel it. That is why recent changes in federal tax law matter—not as headlines in Washington, but as tools we can use right here in Sonoma to protect our neighbors and strengthen our community.

Helping Households Keep More of What They Earn

One important change now under discussion is the expansion of the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction, increasing the cap from $10,000 to as much as $40,000 for qualifying households. Why does this matter locally?

Many Sonoma residents pay high property taxes, income taxes, and sales taxes simply because of where we live—not because we are wealthy. Raising the SALT cap helps middle-income homeowners, retirees, and families on fixed incomes reduce their federal tax burden. It does not solve affordability challenges by itself, but it offers real relief for households already stretched thin.

Seniors: COLA Helps, But It’s Not the Whole Story

Social Security benefits increased again this year due to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). While this increase is welcome, many seniors tell me the truth plainly: “My check went up, but my grocery bill went up more.”

COLA is based on national averages and often lags behind real price increases, especially for essentials like food, medicine, and housing. That is why it is critical for seniors to fully claim:

The higher standard deduction for seniors

Credits for medical expenses where applicable

Property tax relief programs

Energy-efficiency and home improvement credits

Every dollar counts when income is fixed.

Mobile Home Residents: Protecting 10% of Our Community

About 10% of Sonoma’s population lives in mobile homes. Many residents are seniors, veterans, or working families who own their homes but rent the land beneath them. These households are often overlooked in tax discussions, yet they are among the most vulnerable to rising costs.

Under newer tax provisions, mobile-home residents may benefit from:

Property-tax-related deductions where applicable

Energy-efficiency credits for improvements

Disaster-related relief provisions

Expanded credits designed for lower-income households

Good tax planning can help stabilize finances and reduce the risk of displacement. As a city, we must also continue advocating for fair treatment and protections for mobile-home communities.

Small Businesses: Accelerated Depreciation as a Lifeline

Local small businesses are the backbone of Sonoma. New and extended rules on accelerated depreciation allow business owners to deduct equipment, vehicles, and certain improvements faster—putting cash back into operations when it’s needed most.

This is not a loophole. It is a policy choice that helps:

Keep local businesses open

Support job creation

Offset rising operating costs

When small businesses survive, the whole community benefits.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill”: What It Means Locally

Recent legislation—sometimes referred to as the “One Big Beautiful Bill”—bundles many of these provisions together. Regardless of the name, the real question is this:

How do we make sure these benefits reach the people who need them most?

That requires:

Education in plain language

Free or low-cost tax assistance for seniors and low-income households

Community outreach through trusted local institutions

Collaboration between residents, professionals, and local government

Building a Stronger Sonoma—Together

Tax law alone cannot fix the cost-of-living crisis. But when used wisely, it can reduce pressure, protect dignity, and preserve stability for our neighbors.

As your City Council member and a federally authorized tax professional, my commitment is simple:

To explain changes clearly

To advocate for fairness

To ensure no one is left behind because the rules were too complicated

A stronger Sonoma starts with informed residents and a community that looks out for one another.