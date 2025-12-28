Minimum Wage Increases in the City of Sonoma Beginning January 1, 2026

In the City of Sonoma, minimum wages increase on January 1, 2026, to $18.47/hour for large employers (26+ employees) and $17.38/hour for small employers (25 or fewer employees), exceeding California’s $16.90 state wage, as part of the city’s annual adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index. These rates apply to anyone working over two hours weekly within city limits.

Sonoma Minimum Wage Rates (Effective Jan 1, 2026)

Large Employers (26+ employees): $18.47 per hour

Small Employers (25 or fewer employees): $17.38 per hour

Key Details

Local Ordinance: The rates are set by the City of Sonoma’s local ordinance (Chapter 2.80 of the Municipal Code).

Annual Adjustments: Rates are adjusted yearly based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Coverage: The ordinance applies to employees working more than two hours in the City of Sonoma.

State vs. Local: Sonoma’s rates are higher than California’s statewide minimum wage of $16.90 (effective Jan 1, 2026).