Five New California Traffic Laws Going into Effect in 2026

Drunk diver restrictions: AB366 now requires every individual convicted of a DUI to install an IID (device that requires testing for alcohol before vehicles can be started).

Slow-down requirements: AB390 requires that when approaching accidents or marked highway maintenance vehicles drivers must now move lanes or slow down.

Use of cameras to enforce red light violations: SB720 allows new cameras to be used by cities and counties to enforce traffic laws.

Big fines for phony or altered plates: AB1085 allows fines up to $1000 to be set by traffic officers for evidence of altered license plates.

Added auto-buyer protections: SB766 Grants buyers a three day “right to cancel” on vehicles costing under $50,000.