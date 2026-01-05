Praxis Peace Institute Zoom Program Features Dilafruz Khonikboyeva

Friday, January 16 at 4:00 pm on Zoom

Tickets: $15 for Praxis members ($20 General) – Click Here!

DILAFRUZ KHONIKBOYEVA

Philanthropy and Underfunded Solutions – Unique & Inspiring!

Dilafruz Khonikboyeva is the Inaugural Executive Director of Patagonia’s Home Planet Fund. Patagonia’s business model is a triple-botton-line approach that prioritizes planet and people, built on a foundation of producing durable, high-quality gear to reduce consumption. Key strategies include using sustainable and recycled materials, promoting repair through its Worn Wear program, donating 1% of sales to environmental causes, and encouraging customers to buy less, all of which aligns with a strong anti-consumerist and environmentalist brand identity.

Dilafruz will talk about Home Planet’s purpose-driven philanthropy, a type of philanthropy that eschews fancy dinners and expensive galas to focus on funding the underfunded geographies and underfunded people. Currently, 1,725705 square kilometers or Earth’s land and waters are stewarded by Home Planet Fund programs. This is a little more than 1% of Earth’s land mass. For example, their programs are funding people and programs in East Africa, where carbon is being sequestered across millions of hectares by Maasai, Samburu and other tribal groups. They work with partners in the Tongass Rainforest and many indigenous groups around the world to steward our planet’s resources. Dilafruz worked in teh Biden administration and is originally indigenous Pamiri from Khorog, Tajikistan.