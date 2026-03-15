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3RD Annual Sebastiani Theatre Gala!

“THE GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD”
An immersive fundraising experience in support of the Sebastiani Theatre.

Saturday, April 11th, 2026
Doors | 5:30 PM
Show & Auction | 6:00 – 9:00 PM
General Admission & VIP ON SALE NOW – CLICK HERE

Live performances by:
Hosts Liza Colby & Kia Warren of New York City’s SUSU
The Neil Fontano Band

Auction led by Sonoma’s own Ellen Toscano “The Singing Auctioneer”

Canapés, wine, and classic Hollywood elegance. Surprises throughout the evening.

It promises to be a magical night celebrating and supporting the historic Sebastiani Theatre.

Attire: Black & Gold. Hollywood red carpet.

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