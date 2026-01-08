Sonoma County to Reopen Cavedale Road after Major Dual Landslide Repairs

“Cavedale Road serves as a key route for nearby residents and emergency services, and repairing two landslide sites at once required careful planning and coordination,” said Chair Hermosillo. “This work restores full use of the road and significantly improves its resilience during severe weather.”

The landslide areas, located within walking distance of one another, required distinct engineering approaches based on site conditions: