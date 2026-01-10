City of Sonoma Looking to Fill Positions on Multiple Commissions

The City of Sonoma is currently accepting applications for several City and regional commissions and committees – and encourages the public to apply.

Public involvement is essential to good local government. City commissions and committees provide valuable insight, recommendations, and community perspective to the Sonoma City Council on a wide range of topics, from environmental sustainability and cultural programs to land use, parks, and regional collaboration.

Serving on a commission or committee is a meaningful way to give back, learn more about how local government works, and help ensure a broad range of voices are represented in City decision-making.

Current Open Positions

City of Sonoma Commissions and Committees

Climate Action Commission Youth Member (ages 14–18)

Cultural & Fine Arts Commission One Directly Appointed Member (must be a Sonoma resident) Youth Member (ages 14–18)

Historic Preservation Commission Two Directly Appointed Members (must be Sonoma residents)

Parks, Recreation & Open Space Commission One Directly Appointed Member (must be a Sonoma resident) One At-Large Member Youth Member (ages 14–18)



Regional Appointments

Sonoma Valley Community Advisory Commission One Alternate Commissioner One Emeritus* Commissioner

*Emeritus applicants must be former members or alternate members of the commission.



How to Apply

Interested individuals can apply online through the City’s CivicWeb Portal by selecting the “Commission Application” tile and choosing “Apply.” You can also learn more about the roles, responsibilities, and meeting schedules of each commission and committee on the City’s Commissions and Committees webpage.

The city encourages applications from residents of all backgrounds and experiences, including students and first-time applicants.