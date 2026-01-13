 Press "Enter" to skip to content

SVMA Presents Maija Peeples-Bright

January 17, 2026 – April 26, 2026
Maija Peeples-Bright: Life is Just a Bowl of Terriers

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 24, 2026
5:00-7:00 PM – Members & General Public

Join us for the opening reception of Life is Just a Bowl of Terriers, celebrating the remarkable career of Maija Peeples-Bright. One of the few women artists of Northern California’s Funk Art movement, Peeples-Bright is known for her wildly inventive “beastie”-filled compositions that create exuberant, surreal worlds.

Saturday, January 24, 5-7 PM
Free for SVMA members | $10 for non-members.
Pre-registration is required. Registration closes Jan 22 at 5 PM.

More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005- Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)