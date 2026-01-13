SVMA Presents Maija Peeples-Bright

January 17, 2026 – April 26, 2026

Maija Peeples-Bright: Life is Just a Bowl of Terriers

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 24, 2026

5:00-7:00 PM – Members & General Public

Join us for the opening reception of Life is Just a Bowl of Terriers, celebrating the remarkable career of Maija Peeples-Bright. One of the few women artists of Northern California’s Funk Art movement, Peeples-Bright is known for her wildly inventive “beastie”-filled compositions that create exuberant, surreal worlds.

Saturday, January 24, 5-7 PM

Free for SVMA members | $10 for non-members.

Pre-registration is required. Registration closes Jan 22 at 5 PM.