Music in Place: From Mozart to Miles Kicks off February 7

Our stages are dark this January AND we are excited to share our Winter/Spring 2026 Soirée series, From Mozart to Miles, featuring Broadway favorites, classical masterpieces, and a special centennial celebration of Miles Davis. Series passes and tickets for February 7 are now on sale.

  • Love is in the Air – A.C.T. Young Conservatory Cabaret Program
  • Saturday, February 7 · 4-6 pm · Sonoma Valley Museum of Art
  • Saturday in the Museum with Sondheim – An afternoon celebrating the music of Stephen Sondheim
    Saturday, March 14 · 4-6 pm · Sonoma Valley Museum of Art
  • Classical Impressions: Music of the Fin de Siècle – DuBussy, Revel and more
    Saturday, April 11 · 4-6 pm · The Villa at Bartholomew Winery
  • Old Wine, New Bottle – Philharmonia Baroque
    Sunday, April 26 · 4-6 pm ·The Moon House
  • Mile Davis at 100: A Centennial Celebration – Konstantins Jemeljanovs Quintet with special guest saxophonist, Tom Scott
    Saturday, May 30 · 7 pm · The Sebastiani Theater
