Sonoma County Tourism is inviting residents to share their thoughts on tourism in our communities to help shape the future of tourism in Sonoma County — Public feedback will help align tourism efforts with local values and priorities.
Complete the survey for a chance to win a $250 VISA gift card.
surveymonkey.com/r/SW8D6F9
Sonoma County Tourism Solicits Community Opinion
Sonoma County Tourism is inviting residents to share their thoughts on tourism in our communities to help shape the future of tourism in Sonoma County — Public feedback will help align tourism efforts with local values and priorities.
More from NewsMore posts in News »
- Sonoma Historical Society Photos Show Plaza Palm in 1910 and Today
- Wait-and-see budget falls short on Californians’ biggest priorities: housing and homelessness, climate change, and public safetyWait-and-see budget falls short on Californians’ biggest priorities: housing and homelessness, climate change, and public safety
- How Californians can use a new state website to block hundreds of data brokers
- Jason Sutter Likely Choice for Sonoma School Superintendent
Be First to Comment