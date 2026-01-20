A Message from SVUSD Board President David Bell Regarding the Pride Flag at SVHS

Dear SVUSD Community,

The Flag – I made a mistake.

With regard to background on this issue, there have been discussions ongoing for some time with staff to agendize the boards desire for a review of our flag policy. Ultimately, it was offered that the flag be taken down and community reaction would determine if the policy would need to be agendized. I approved of that plan. In hindsight, I should have instead directed staff to agendize the discussion for a board meeting.

It is my mistake and for that I apologize.

In my opinion, the fundamental issue here is not one of “if” the pride flag should be flown. It is one of, should the pride flag should be the “only” flag flown?

I absolutely support the flying of the pride flag, but not at the exclusion of all other flags.

The purpose of our flags should be to celebrate, to honor and to educate. I believe that we should design a policy that does this for all students.

I had never really given much thought to the flags at the high school until a community member recently asked me why we never fly the FFA (Future Farmers of America) flag at school, yet we fly the pride flag every day?

That led to more questions in my mind. What about a flag to celebrate our undefeated football team? What about flying the Mexican Flag to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Should we fly a flag to honor those who lives were lost on 9/11?

I have heard from many community members on this topic. They are valid questions that should be answered and I support the crafting of a more inclusive flag policy.

I support the returning of the flag on Tuesday and we will agendize the issue for the March meeting when our new Superintendent, Jason Sutter will be on the job and can hopefully prevent me from making any more mistakes.

This will allow for a transparent, public discussion and result in clear and consistent guidance for all sites.

The board appreciates input from the community and looks forward to hearing from all interested parties.

Again, my mistake and for that I apologize.

David Bell, SVUSD Board President