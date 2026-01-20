Praxis Zoom Program Jan. 23: AI and Education – What We Need to Know

Friday, January 23 at 4:00 pm on Zoom

Tickets: $15 for Praxis members ($20 General) – Click Here!

RONALD PURSER, PhD

AI and Education: What We Need to Know

What is happening to university education? The recent $17 million partnership between Open AI and the California State University system is the latest iteration of the outsourcing of higher education. Some have called this “academic capitalism,” where knowledge is redefined as a commodity and students as consumers. Instead of democratizing learning, is the goal cookie cutter thinking? As Purser writes, “When participants used ChatGPT to draft essays, brain scans revealed a 47% drop in neural connectivity across regions associated with memory, language, and critical reasoning.”

Purser will also talk about his own journey from electrician to professor in the Business School at San Francisco State University. He occupies a unique position in assessing what is wrong with the managerial ideology taught in most business schools and why it has destroyed any semblance of democracy in the work place.

Ronald Purser is Professor of Management in the College of Business at San Francisco State University and earned a PhD in Organizational Behavior at Case Western University. He is the author of McMindfulness: How Mindfulness Became the New Capitalist Spirituality. He has written for several magazines and online forums, including the Huffington Post, Salon, Alternet, and others. His recent article in Current Affiars Magazine focuses on the dangers of AI and the university system. Purser is also an ordained Buddhist teacher and hosts the Mindful Cranks podcast. His book, McMindfulness, is a critique of the commercialization and shallow adaptation of Buddhist principles.