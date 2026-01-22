SVMA Event: A Conversation with Maija Peeples-Bright – Jan 25

Event by Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

551 Broadway, Sonoma, CA, United States, California 95476

Join us for a special conversation with visionary artist Maija Peeples-Bright and curator Linda Keaton as they discuss works in Maija Peeples-Bright: Life is Just a Bowl of Terriers. Discover the stories behind Peeples-Bright’s work and her joyful approach to blending art and life.

Sunday, January 25, 3 PM

$25 for SVMA members and $30 for non-members.

Pre-registration is required. CLICK HERE