A Letter to the Community from 1st District Supervisor Hermosillo

Dear Friends,

The current federal administration has time and time again shown reckless disregard for the rule of law, democratic norms, and basic human dignity. Under the Trump administration, ICE has been transformed from a federal agency into a political weapon. Its actions across the country have eroded public trust and created fear rather than safety. Our kids are not going to school, our workforce is not going to work, our constituents are not accessing core safety-net county programs because of fear. ICE is a threat to our community, period.

A law enforcement agency that terrorizes communities, undermines constitutional rights, and is deployed as an occupying force is not acting in the interest of public safety. As County Supervisors, we are tasked with many things, but two rise to the top: Health and Safety of our community. As a county, we are faced with an untenable situation because this administration is acting dangerously. As local elected officials our approaches may be different, but our goal must be to protect all our constituents.

A political statement or a sanctuary ordinance does little to address the realities on the ground. My focus will remain on working with my colleagues to protect our entire community in real and tangible ways, which is why I asked my colleagues for support in forming the supporting immigrants ad hoc, of which I am a co-chair of. I’ve been actively working on creating safety nets and response plans for when ICE comes to our community – there will be an update on this ad hoc’s work during our January 27th board meeting. In addition, I am part of a 12-Bay Area County delegation working in collaboration implementing lawful strategies to mitigate the harm caused when ICE unlawfully impacts our communities. There is a lot of work underway but still much more that needs to be done. I remain committed to working on tangible solutions that don’t place a target on the health and safety of our constituents.

It’s also important to be honest about the limits of local authority. The Sonoma County Sheriff is required to operate within California law, including the specific and narrow circumstances under which information may be shared with federal authorities. California government code §25303 limits Board of Supervisors’ control over law enforcement operations. The sheriff is an elected official and does not serve at the pleasure of the Board and cannot be directed at how to perform his office’s duties. What I know is the sheriff follows state law and cooperates with ICE with serious and violent felonies and the sheriff, like supervisors, is tasked with protecting the health and safety of all constituents.

I know these are unprecedented times, and we are navigating very complex federal/state issues as best we see for our entire county while still pushing back against this federal administration. I remain committed to doing this work and ensuring that we are ready to help and support our immigrant communities. This commitment translates into real action—standing up policies, partnerships, and resources that affirm the dignity and safety of our immigrant friends and neighbors.

In service,

Rebecca Hermosillo

Sonoma County First District Supervisor