Valentine’s Day Sock Hop and Spaghetti Feed – Feb. 14 Sonoma Valley Women’s Club Saturday February 14, 2026 5:30 – 8:30 $40 Per person / $75 per couple For tickets CLICK HERE More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »Craft in the Valley Exhibit at the Community CenterCraft in the Valley Exhibit at the Community CenterPublic Invited to Offer Input on the County’s Top Priorities, Feb. 3Public Invited to Offer Input on the County’s Top Priorities, Feb. 3SVMA Event: A Conversation with Maija Peeples-Bright – Jan 25SVMA Event: A Conversation with Maija Peeples-Bright – Jan 25Praxis Zoom Program Jan. 23: AI and Education – What We Need to KnowPraxis Zoom Program Jan. 23: AI and Education – What We Need to Know
Be First to Comment