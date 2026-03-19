Lila Downs Shares Stage with Local Folklórico Quetzalén

Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén had the opportunity to share the stage with Latin Grammy Award winner and cultural ambassador of Oaxaca, Lila Downs, during her concert at the Green Music Center on Saturday, March 7. The group expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform alongside an artist of such talent, widely admired and loved within the Latino community. Company Director Víctor Ferrer said the performance was “electrifying.”



The performance is part of a strong start to 2026 for the Sonoma County–based dance company. Earlier this year, in January, Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén opened for the internationally renowned Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.



Continuing the momentum, the company will present its spring dance concert, La Boda (The Wedding), performed by the adult members of the group. The production explores traditional wedding celebrations through regional Mexican dances, with this year’s program focusing on traditions from Baja California. The performance will take place Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre. The concert is already sold out, and the group hopes to present additional performances of the production next year due to the strong interest from the community.

Víctor Ferrer, the founder, Executive Director and Co-Artistic Director of Quetzalén, was Sonoma’s Treasure Artist of 2024.