Fireside Chat with Sally Kohn at Sebastiani Theatre – No Hate

Friday, April 24

5:30 PM–7:00 PM

Doors open at 5:00 PM

Sebastiani Theatre – Sonoma Valley

TICKET LINK: Fireside Chat with Sally Kohn – No Hate | Press Democrat News Group

Taken from Sally Kohn Website info:

ABOUT — SALLY KOHN — Media and Public Speaking Coach

Sally Kohn, author of The Opposite of Hate, is coming to Sonoma for a fireside chat on change, empathy, and confronting hate.

A nationally recognized television commentator, writer, and executive presence coach, Sally brings a message rooted in compassion, honesty, and transformation. Drawing from her own life and from the ideas behind her talk How to Change the World by Being the Change, she explores how personal change and social change are deeply connected.

This is also a conversation about the harder truth: hate is not just out there. It lives in systems, culture, and sometimes in ourselves. Sally brings urgency, intelligence, and humanity to the work of recognizing it, challenging it, and helping heal it. She does it all with a comedic sense of humor and a compassionate approach.

The conversation will be Moderated by Wake UP Sonoma Board Member Martín Gobbée

Who is Sally Kohn?

Sally Kohn is a nationally recognized television commentator, writer and executive presence coach working with top executives and political leaders.

A frequent guest on CNN and MSNBC — and, once upon a time, Fox News — Sally’s first book THE OPPOSITE OF HATE was published in April 2018. She is on the Board of Contributors for USA Today and a contributing editor to Afar magazine. Sally is also a TED Curator and her three hit TED Talks have been viewed more than 6 million times. She is also a popular keynote speaker at business conferences and on college campuses talking about how to end political division and save democracy by cultivating connection and belonging.

And Sally consults as a top public speaking coach and media trainer, working with C-suite executives, nonprofit leaders, celebrities, and everyone in between on speechwriting, prep and public appearances.

Before joining the media, Sally was Senior Campaign Strategist with the Center for Community Change, a 45-year-old hub of grassroots organizations nationwide. Sally served as co-director of ideas and innovation for the Center, helping lead the pioneering Campaign for Community Values, producing a nationally televised Presidential candidate forum in 2008, developing a new media organizing project on health care reform in rural communities and spearheading several other initiatives.

Moderator Martín Gobbée- is a local business Manager in hospitality and is a recognized face as manager of the popular Beacon Bar in Sonoma Valley. Martín is a member of the Wake UP Sonoma Board. He and Sally have been friends for many years after meeting in New York, and the two are having a reunion on stage with this fireside chat. He has a BA in history and a Master of Fine arts in acting from Brandeis University who dabbles in local theatre.

Lisa Storment, President of Wake UP Sonoma commented – “Given the climate of angst in these times, this will be an opportunity to find common ground, examine how we let hate live within us and a path for self growth with a touch of humor that makes it easier to take in. We are thrilled for this opportunity to have Sally here in Sonoma.”