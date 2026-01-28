Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District Offers Advice

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District offers advice about ways to control mosquitos as the seasons change. Now’s the time to begin paying attention.

Mosquitoes need standing water to survive. Even a small amount, as little as what a bottle cap holds, can produce dozens of mosquitoes in just a few days. That’s why regular property checks are one of the most effective ways to reduce mosquito populations and minimize the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

Make Mosquito Checks a Weekly Habit

The key to prevention is consistency. We encourage residents to build a simple routine. Once a week, take five minutes to walk your property and look for standing water. Try linking it to something you already do, like taking out the trash or watering plants.

Simple Ways to Reduce Mosquitoes on Your Property

You can reduce mosquito production on your property by taking these steps:

Dump and drain water from buckets, plant saucers, toys, tarps, and wheelbarrows

Change water in birdbaths, pet bowls, and fountains on a weekly basis

Clear clogged gutters and drains so water can flow freely

Cover or seal rain barrels and water storage containers

Fix leaks and over-irrigation that create puddles

Store containers upside down when not in use

Fill low spots in yards where water collects

These small actions, done regularly, can add up to big results for your community.

When to Call Us

Sometimes mosquito production comes from places that aren’t easy to see. That’s where we come in. Our Vector Control Technicians are professional “mosquito sleuths” and won’t give up until they crack the case!

Give us a call at 707-285-2200 if:

You find mosquito larvae in standing water that you can’t eliminate

You are experiencing an increase in mosquito activity around your home

You see mosquitoes emerging from storm drains, creeks, or other public areas

You have questions about mosquito prevention or need help identifying a problem

Start the Year Mosquito-Smart

Mosquito season doesn’t start when the weather gets warm, it starts when standing water is left unchecked. By making mosquito prevention a habit now, you can help protect your family, your neighbors, and your community all year long.

This new year, let’s work together to dump the water, stop the mosquitoes, and keep Marin and Sonoma counties healthy.

Visit our website to learn more about ways to reduce mosquito production on your property.

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District’s programs and services are funded through property taxes and benefit assessments, and are provided to all residents in Marin and Sonoma counties at no additional cost.