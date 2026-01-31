La Luz Named Nonprofit of the Year by Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce

La Luz Center has been named the 2025 Nonprofit of the Year by the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the organization’s leadership and impact during a pivotal year for the most vulnerable families in Sonoma Valley. In particular in 2025, La Luz services reached one-third of the Valley’s Latino families, with a focus on supporting the most vulnerable members of the community amid economic uncertainty and declining funding for social service programs. The award was presented at the Chamber’s State of Sonoma Valley event on January 29, 2026.

“Choosing one of Sonoma Valley’s many nonprofits for this award is always challenging, as there are so many that do amazing work. However, this year one organization stood out for its tireless effort to assist members of our community that are facing extraordinary challenges and uncertainty,” said Mark Bodenhamer, CEO of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“The impact of La Luz Center extends far beyond individual programs,” Bodenhamer added. “Their work builds trust, resilience, and economic opportunity across our community. We’re very proud to recognize their outstanding work.”

“This recognition from the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce truly means so much to us in many ways, reflecting the heart, passion, and dedication of our staff, volunteers, and Board, who show up every day especially in these times of change and uncertainty,” said Leonardo Lobato, Executive Director of La Luz Center.

“But most importantly, this recognition affirms something even deeper: That the individuals and families who are struggling have inner strength and agency,” Lobato added. “Their energy and contributions are essential to the social fabric and economic vitality of our Valley. This recognition sends a clear message that they do not walk alone, that we are facing this human moment together, in community, en comunidad.”

Founded in 1985, La Luz Center supports the most vulnerable individuals and families as they work to meet their basic needs and build stable, thriving lives. In 2025, the organization provided 7,211 services, which in particular benefited more than 30% of the Valley’s Latino families, grounded in five core program areas—beginning with meeting basic needs and ensuring community safety, while continuing to invest in long-term opportunity, stability, and belonging.

Meeting Basic Needs for the Most Vulnerable

Through direct services focused on housing stability, healthcare access, mental health support, income stability, legal assistance, and food security, La Luz delivered 2,231 services, ensuring families could remain safe, healthy, and connected during a year marked by heightened uncertainty.

Safety for the Community

La Luz Center supports the Latino community in staying safe and informed by strengthening legal stability, knowledge of rights, and family preparedness. Rooted in trust and dignity, this work helps individuals and families feel protected, supported, and less alone during times of uncertainty.

English Language Education

La Luz expanded access to English as a Second Language classes for adults, enrolling a record 242 students, a 54% increase over the previous year. These classes support workforce participation, civic engagement, and increased earning potential for adults helping to break the cycle of generational poverty.

Small Business Supports

Through its small business programs, La Luz supported 150 Latino-owned small businesses, representing $4.3 million in total revenue. These efforts strengthened household income, promoted economic mobility, and contributed to a more resilient local economy by breaking the cycle of generational poverty.

Early Childhood Education

La Luz’s Early Childhood Education Hub served 255 low-income Latino parents and children ages 0–5, supporting early learning and preparing parents to be their child’ s first and most important teacher. The aim of the program is school readiness so that young Latino children do not start their education with a gap between them and other children.

Culture, Heritage, and Belonging

Across all programs, La Luz continued to elevate Latino culture, heritage, and community voice, producing 27 major and minor events such as the annual Cinco de Mayo festival on Sonoma’s historic plaza, Dia de los Muertos at La Luz Center’s Booker Hall, and many workshops—all which foster trust, connection, and a sense of belonging as essential components of individual and collective well-being.

About the Nonprofit of the Year Award

The Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce began presenting its Nonprofit of the Year award in 2021 to honor organizations whose work has a lasting and meaningful impact in Sonoma Valley. Recent honorees include Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, KSVY, Pets Lifeline, and Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance.

About La Luz Center

For 40 years, La Luz Center has supported Latino individuals and families in Sonoma Valley through programs that address basic needs, promote safety, increase earning potential, support early childhood development, guide eligible immigrants through the naturalization process, and elevate Latino culture and belonging

A 40-Year Retrospective

The 1980s: Meeting Immediate Needs (1985–1989)

La Luz Center was founded in 1985 when founder Ligia Booker and friends and neighbors focused on helping migrant farmworkers living along Sonoma Creek to meet their most basic needs. They gathered food, beds, clothing, and other essentials, responding directly to families with nowhere else to turn. More members of the Valley came together in community to join forces in support of their neighbors and friends. These first acts of service grew to establish trust and laid the foundation for what would become the La Luz Bilingual Center.

The 1990s: Creating Stability and Access

As the Latino population in Sonoma Valley grew, so did the demand for consistent, reliable support. Throughout the 1990s, La Luz worked alongside the community to procure resources for migrant farmworkers while its volunteer base expanded and operations became more formalized. In 1990, La Luz was officially incorporated as a nonprofit organization, strengthening its ability to serve families over the long term. During this decade, the house at 17560 Greger Street and Booker Hall were conferred to La Luz, providing a permanent home where families could access support as they worked toward stability.

The 2000s: Expanding Support Beyond Crisis

During the 2000s, La Luz Center expanded its approach from meeting immediate needs to helping families build pathways toward longer-term security. The organization developed structured programs and strengthened partnerships with schools, foundations, and community agencies, broadening access to education, family support, and navigation services. This period marked La Luz’s evolution into a multi-program organization focused on both stability and opportunity.

The 2010s: Two-Generation Support and Community Leadership

In the 2010s, La Luz responded to increasing demand for direct services among low-income families in the Springs, while addressing persistent education gaps affecting Latino children. La Luz launched its early childhood education initiatives for parents and children ages 0–5. In 2015, the El Verano Family Resource Center opened, followed by the completion of a community-led capital campaign in 2016 that replaced La Luz’s original offices with the current La Luz Community Center. La Luz’s work took on new urgency during the 2017 Sonoma Complex Fires, when La Luz mobilized rapidly to provide emergency assistance, information, and recovery support to Latino families disproportionately impacted by the disaster. In 2018, La Luz expanded access to early learning with the opening of its Early Childhood Education Hub at Hanna Center.

The 2020s: Crisis Response and Community-Driven Futures

The 2020s brought overlapping crises to Sonoma Valley, the COVID-19 pandemic, continued rising housing costs, economic disruption, and changing immigration policy and enforcement. La Luz never faltered from its founding principle – supporting families as they work to meet their most basic needs. The organization provided emergency assistance for rent, utilities, food, and other essentials, while also expanding its English-language education program to reduce barriers to better-paying jobs. La Luz significantly strengthened its work with entrepreneurs, launched its Small Business Supports program for a portfolio of nearly 300 small business owners and entrepreneurs. La Luz supported the Latino community in staying safe and informed by strengthening legal stability, knowledge of rights, and family preparedness. Rooted in trust and dignity, this work helps individuals and families feel protected, supported, and less alone during times of uncertainty.

The following message was sent by La Luz Executive Director Leonardo Lobato in response to the Chamber’s announcement.

Dear La Luz Family,

We are deeply honored to share that La Luz Center has been named 2025 Nonprofit of the Year by the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce.

This recognition comes at a time when many families in our Valley are facing profound and growing challenges. Too many of our Latino neighbors are working hard every day and still struggling to meet basic needs, often forced to choose between paying rent or putting enough food on the table.

This award reflects the heart, passion, and dedication of the La Luz staff, volunteers, Board, partner organizations, and generous supporters, who make our mission possible.

Most importantly, this recognition affirms something we hold deeply at La Luz: that the individuals and families we serve have their own strength and agency; that they carry dreams and aspirations for a better life for themselves and their children; that their energy and contributions are essential to the social fabric and economic vitality of Sonoma Valley.

This honor sends a clear message: our community in need does not walk alone. We are facing this human moment together, in community, en comunidad. That is what makes Sonoma Valley such a precious place.

Below, we are proud to share a snapshot of what this collective effort has made possible.

In deep gratitude,

Leonardo Lobato

Executive Director