’80s Classic Shirley Valentine Opens at Andrews Hall

Sonoma Arts Live theater company is proud to present the classic play Shirley Valentine, written by Willy Russell. The show opens February 6, and runs weekends through February 22. The Saturday shows are at 7:30pm, and the Sunday shows at 2 pm.

Before there was the hit movie in the ’80s, there was the play. Written by Willy Russell, it premiered in 1986 at Liverpool’s Everyman Theatre, telling the story of a dissatisfied, bored-to-tears Liverpool housewife who rediscovers herself and her true purpose on a Greek holiday.

According to SAL Artistic Director Jaime Love, “Shirley became a cultural touchstone for female liberation and self-affirmation, and the play’s success led to the popular 1989 film adaptation. Before there was social media, Shirley was a bona fide sensation, and everyone was talking about it. Although written in the 1980s, the script feels timeless and relatable.”