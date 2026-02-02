SVHS Students Rally For Pride Flag

Student Opinion Angry, Upset

By Madeleine Edwards

Sun SVHS Correspondent

The pride flag was taken down at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS) after board member David Bell made the decision that the flag was harmful to student clubs and sports that don’t fly flags on campus. This issue has been discussed heavily in the community, but what was the reaction by SVHS students?

“I was very angry and upset…it means so much to us,” Said Kimberlee Torres, a Junior at the high school, when asked about her feelings on the subject. Kimberlee Torres is one of the Co-Presidents of the Gender and Sexuality Awareness (GSA) Club at SVHS.

Solis Schnabel, another student who has been involved in the student response to the board action, said that they found out about the decision after school while checking Instagram. “Everybody was posting about it, and I was very shocked about it, but it was good to see how much of a community response there was.”

After their initial reactions, students organized a response in hopes of bringing back the flag and ensuring that an action like this wouldn’t occur in the School District in years to come. They used social media to spread the word and to organize their peers.

“I made sure that GSA had a meeting,” Torres explained. “We decided what our steps would be to go talk at the Sonoma City Council, and we did that on January 26.”

Torres, alongside five other GSA students and community members, utilized public comment at the Monday City Council meeting to convey one message: Sonoma schools should be a safe space for all students, and that protecting vulnerable students should not be something that can be taken away by one board member and his opinion.

Judah White, a Sophomore and the secretary of GSA, also gave a speech at the January 26 City Council meeting. He discussed how the pride flag at the high school helped him feel comfortable coming out as gay during high school. “[It] just, generally influenced many of the students here and, like, fostered a community that really supports everyone, no matter if they feel left out or not, you know?”

White also shared insights into the symbolism of the pride flag. “It represents way more than what people think it does conventionally,” he said. “It represents more than just gender and sexuality. It represents what this school is about: inclusivity and fostering community.”

Torres said that to her, the pride flag “creates a safe space to be where I don’t have to be worried.”

When asked what’s next for the students in the fight to continue to fly the pride flag, each gave versions of the same answer: To join others in the community and to continue to speak up.

“I feel like we’re still going to keep trying to make sure this doesn’t happen ever again, so other generations don’t have to go through this,” said Torres. White agreed. “I would really recommend any students that are interested in getting to know some of their fellow peers and just wanting to get to know the people that represent our queer community here at the school, join GSA. That’s what I’m doing, personally.” He added, “Get in touch with everyone who’s doing activism and also get in touch with WakeUp Sonoma. They were very helpful for us.”

The next step for the students is to speak at the SVUSD board meeting on February 12. “Please Come,” urged Schnabel. SVHS’s GSA is planning to speak in February because it is believed that a decision will be made in regards to the future of SVHS’s pride flag in March.

Additionally, there is a general sentiment of connection between SVHS’s LGBTQ+ and allied communities as a result of the situation. “Remember that everybody is supported and [that] there’ll always be someone, something or somewhere that’s there for you. So make sure to stand by what you believe in and to support each other,” said Schnabel.

Editor’s note: In the interest of full disclosure, reporter Edwards is a co-president of GSA.