Richard Dale Named Sonoma County Climate Crisis Champion

This philosophy proved instrumental in 2011 when Sugarloaf Ridge State Park was facing imminent closure. The Park was isolated high up on a mountain, it had an extensive campground, a remote trail network, an observatory with its own nonprofit, and Richard knew that no single organization could take on the challenge of running it alone. So he assembled a coalition that could. The resulting Team Sugarloaf, a partnership of originally five nonprofits, took on managing the Park, ensuring continued access to its trails and campsites, and creating a multitude of new educational programs, summer camps, field trips, and community events.

Sonoma Valley Collaborative is another expression of this ethos. Sparked by years of conversations with residents and leaders across all sectors, it became clear to Richard that people across the valley care deeply about the issues affecting Sonoma’s ecological, economic, and social health, and want to be a part of the solutions. Sonoma Valley Collaborative has created a space for many different community leaders to come together in order to address some of the most pressing challenges our community faces.

Richard’s recognition as this year’s Climate Crisis Champion reflects a lifetime of environmental work and it honors a way of leading that prioritizes connection over credit, cooperation over division, and integration over focus. In a time defined by increasingly complex challenges, his example offers a reminder that lasting solutions are rarely built alone. They take root when people come together, find common ground, and commit collectively to the well-being of the place we all call home. Congratulations Richard!

Photo by Eddie Ramirez