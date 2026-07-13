Season-First Wildfire Scorches Hood Mountain

The first Sonoma Valley wildfire of the 2026 fire season scorched 13.79 acres in the Hood Mountain watershed, opposite Oakmont and just east of the St. Francis Winery vineyards.

According to CalFire Public Information Officer Jason Clay, the fire was reported at 1:01 p.m. on Monday, July 13, and by 3 p.m. it was 10 percent contained, but its forward progress was completely stopped. A CalFire helicopter flew water dump laps back and forth from the fire to nearby water catchments. Pumper trucks were positioned along adjacent roads, and hose lines were laid along the fire’s periphery.

The fire occurred in the County’s 3H3 evacuation zone, and while an evacuation warning was issued, no structures were harmed or imminently threatened and no mandatory evacuation order was issued.

Cause of the fire is under investigation, said Clay. Air temperature at the time of the fire was close to 90-degrees with some wind. The event’s official designation was “Ledson Fire,” presumably because of the prominent landmark of the nearby Ledson Winery castle.

Photos by David Bolling