Watmaugh Road Closed During Bridge Replacement Until 2027

During removal and construction, residents will continue to have access to their homes, although vehicles will not be able to cross the bridge. Everyone traveling through the area—including emergency responders and service providers—will use the signed detour route.

While the closure will require some extra planning, this project will provide a safer, more resilient bridge that will continue serving the community for generations to come.

Please allow extra travel time, follow posted detour signs, and thank you for your patience as we make this long-term investment in Sonoma Valley’s transportation network.

How We Got Here

In the 1890s, local residents petitioned for a bridge at this site to replace a ford (shallow stream crossing).

The first bridge, a wooden structure, was built with County funding.

In 1891, the King Iron Bridge Manufacturing Company was contracted to build a stronger crossing for $2,730.

Under the 1919 Highway Modernization Plan, the County chose to replace the bridge again. County Surveyor Edward A. Peugh designed the new structure, and in 1929, contractor Walter Lewis Proctor built the steel truss bridge for $14,783.

Why It Matters