Update on the Planned Ting Honoring Chinese Immigrant Laborers

In 2020, Sonoma’s City Council approved an application for the creation of a Ting in Depot Park to honor the contribution of Chinese immigrants who labored in Sonoma more than a century ago.

A Ting is a large gazebo or pavilion type structure of traditional Chinese design. It is used as a social, ceremonial gathering space, and in the case of Sonoma’s Ting, specifically intended to draw attention to the neglected history of contributions made by the Chinese immigrant community in our history.

The website developed to support the Ting explains its purpose: “Honor the untold story of the contributions of Chinese workers to the development of the California wine industry; remember past injustices against Chinese people (including the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act and the 1886 Chinese Boycott) to ensure history does not repeat itself; and shape the future through education and community engagement to counter the rise of anti-Asian sentiment.”

The Chinese Legacy Project of the Sonoma-Penglai Sister City Committee envisions the Ting as a beautiful and vibrant public space that’s accessible to all and invites curiosity. Penglai is located in China, and a delegation from the Sister Cities Association of Sonoma recently returned from a visit there. Known as “the Fairyland on Earth,” Penglai is situated on the northern end of the Shandong Peninsula. Bordering the Bohai Sea and Yellow Sea, Penglai’s seaport is an important outlet connecting China with Korea, Japan and the rest of the world. The population is 445,000.

As noted on the Sister Cities website, “Penglai boasts beautiful scenery and a long history. It is famous for coastal tourism, ancient historical sites, and large quantities of cultural relics. A national-level scenic spot, Penglai receives nearly three million tourists from all over the world each year.”

“Of all the cities in China, it is particularly appropriate that Penglai should be Sonoma’s sister city because it is China’s premier region for grape growing and winemaking. There are forty five wineries in Penglai, with an annual grape harvest of 80,000 tons/year, ranking first in China and accounting for 20% of total Chinese wine production.”

The budget for the Ting is roughly $375,000. Its components are being manufactured in China and will be shipped to Sonoma for construction. Current plans include that happening during 2026, but some cost factors like new tariffs and taxes may impact the timetable. In addition, since being approved in 2020, California’s construction codes have been revised, and the plans must now be updated to comply with the new regulations.