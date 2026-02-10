Praxis on Zoom: Citizen Diplomacy and the Transformation of Power

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20 at 4:00 pm on Zoom

JIM GARRISON

Citizen Diplomacy and the Transformation of Power

Jim Garrison has been a social and political activist with the anti-war, anti-nuclear, citizen diplomacy and environmental movements since the 1960s. He was co-founder and president of the Gorbachev Foundation and State of the World Forum with Mikhail Gorbachev and served as convening chairman. The State of the World Forum conference met in San Francisco and New York in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Forum was attended by presidents, statesmen, and young leaders from six continents and was a model conference for citizens and statesmen to meet. Later, Garrison founded Ubiquity University having served as President of Wisdom University from 2005 – 2012 which was acquired by Ubiquity in 2013. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has convened conversations that matter called “Humanity Rising.” Jim has also written numerous books, including Citizen Diplomats, Civilization and The Transformation of Power, and America as Empire. He received a BA in History from the University of Santa Clara, an MA in History of Religion from Harvard, and a PhD in Philosophical Theology from the University of Cambridge.