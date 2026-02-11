Peak winter bloom at Sonoma Botanical Garden

In time for Valentine’s Day, Sonoma Botanical Garden is experiencing peak bloom of its many winter-blossoming trees including rare magnolias, camellias, and more.



Winter magnolia flowers on bare branches hold a unique beauty, making a trip to the Garden a sublime romantic date. The Garden is home to over 40 species of Asian magnolias, many of which are endangered in their native habitat, and right now many of these stunning trees and shrubs are at their best.



The Garden’s largest Yulan Magnolia (Magnolia denudata) has erupted with large, fragrant, upright flowers. White with a tinge of pink at the base, the elegant blooms provide a lovely show on this tree that is leafless in winter. While there are several specimens throughout the Garden, this largest is now 30 years old, grown from seed originating in Zhejiang Province on the eastern coast of China.



Many of the Garden’s fifteen Star Magnolia (Magnolia stellata) trees have begun to flower. The thin, delicate, white to pink petals evoke a star shape, leading to its name. These plants started as wild seed collected in central Japan. Another early bloomer that is picture worthy right now is the Himalayan Evergreen Magnolia (Magnolia doltsopa). Dark, evergreen leaves provide a backdrop for fragrant, white flowers. The petals are thin, long, and pointed, creating more of a handkerchief look than a classic bowl shape.



Many other lovely plants in the Garden’s Asian Woodland are in full bloom including Japanese Andromeda (Pieris japonica) with cascades of diminutive, bell-shaped, white flowers, Longfruit Polyspora (Polyspora longicarpa), Birchleaf Pear (Pyrus betulifolia), and more.



Also not to be missed are the flowering bonsai in the special exhibition Bonsai and Blossoms currently on view. Particularly dazzling is a miniature plum forest landscape by a member of the Redwood Empire Bonsai Society, bursting out right now with small, white blooms.



The bonsai exhibition draws inspiration from hanami, the centuries-old Japanese tradition of celebrating the fleeting beauty of flowers. The Garden invites visitors to pick up a free Hanami Strolls map that leads through the Garden’s Asian woodland to various early-blooming trees offering their own ephemeral display.



For those interested in the ‘the art’ of love this Valentine’s Day, the Garden is holding a special talk on Friday, February 13, 12-1pm, by art historian Craig Griffeath as part of its Botanical Briefings lecture series. Griffeath will take the audience on a lighthearted romp through the subject of love and romance in art, from Aphrodite and Helen of Troy to Hallmark and Norman Rockwell. $17 general; registration required.



About Sonoma Botanical Garden

Founded in 1987, Sonoma Botanical Garden (SBG) is a woodland experience where East meets West, celebrating the beauty and importance of Asian and California native plants. Nestled in the Sonoma Valley, the Garden’s 63 acres feature a unique Asian woodland, a California native oak savanna, and a Cabernet vineyard. Its mission is to inspire appreciation and understanding of Asian and California native plants and promote their conservation in natural habitats and gardens. Visit sonomabg.org for details.



General Information

Open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $17 adults; $14 seniors (65+); $8 youth (ages 5–17), teachers, and active military; children 4 and under free. The Garden proudly participates in the Museums for All program, offering $3 admission for qualifying individuals. Groups of eight or more are encouraged to reserve in advance.

Location: 12841 Hwy 12, Glen Ellen, CA

Contact: 707-996-3166 | [email protected]