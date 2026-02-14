Planning Commission to Discuss Land Use Change of Sebastiani Winery Site

At its meeting of February 19, the Sonoma Planning Commission will review the draft Land Use Element of the revised General Plan, including the potential rezoning of the Sebastiani Winery property of over 20 acres.

The Land Use Element provides for development and resource conservation, while promoting diverse opportunities for economic development and encouraging the provision of a range of housing options attainable to all income levels.

State law requires the Land Use Element to address:

Proposed general distribution and general location and extent of the uses of the land for housing, business, industry, open space, including agriculture, natural resources, recreation, public buildings and grounds, and other categories of public and private uses of land;

Housing and Population density and building intensity; and

Areas subject to flooding (note the Safety Element of the General Plan provides detailed guidance related to flood risks).

The Land Use Map depicts the City’s vision for how open spaces, residential, commercial, and other uses will occur in the Planning Area. The Land Use Map identifies the location of land uses by land use designation. General types of uses allowed in each designation are described below. The Land Use Element demonstrates the City’s commitment to supporting a compact development pattern while maintaining economic development opportunities, and a range of housing types and community services the that are accessible to all residents. Background information regarding land use is presented in Chapter 1.0 of General Plan Existing Conditions Report.

The key themes that inform the vision for the City’s Land Use Element include [a] the need for additional affordable and workforce housing, [b] maintaining the sense of place, scale, outdoor beauty and historical character of the City that drives its appeal as a great place to live and visit, and [c] enabling the evolution of our economy and Planning Area Boundaries community needs.

This public meeting begins at 6:00 p.m., and the land use discussion will probably take place by 7 p.m. after some fairly routine project approvals (remodels) are considered.