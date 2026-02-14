Wet Weather Returns for the Holiday Weekend…and Beyond

A series of storm systems are expected to move through Sonoma and the North Bay beginning Saturday night and continuing into next week.

Rain is likely at times throughout the weekend and into early next week, with the heaviest rainfall expected Sunday into early Tuesday morning. Rain will be intermittent and showery in nature — not constant all-day rain — but periods of heavier downpours are possible.

What to Expect in Sonoma:

Periods of moderate to heavy rain Sunday and Monday

Localized nuisance flooding in low-lying areas and places with poor drainage

Slick roads and reduced visibility, especially at night

Gusty winds Tuesday

While widespread major flooding is not anticipated at this time, residents should:

Clear storm drains and gutters near your property

Avoid driving through flooded roadways

Use caution near creeks and in areas prone to ponding

Secure outdoor items ahead of gusty winds

Sandbag Information

Sandbags and sand are available at the following locations. All sandbag filling stations are do-it-yourself. Please bring your own shovel and take only what you need so supplies remain available for others.

Depot Park (270 1st Street West) Sandbag Filing Station

Free sand is available for City of Sonoma residents at the self-serve sandbag filling station.

Bags for Filing at City Hall (177 First Street West)

Free sandbags are available in the alcove near the front entrance (limit 10 bags per resident, while supplies last).

Felder Road & Arnold Drive (County-staged location)

Sonoma County Roads has staged a self-serve sandbag filling station with both sand and bags available. Please do not drive past the caution tape when accessing this location.

Additional sandbags may be purchased at Friedman’s Home Improvement Center (1360 Broadway). Instructions on how to properly fill, stack, and place sandbags are available on the City’s website.

How to Report Storm-Related Issues

To report localized flooding, fallen branches, or other storm-related hazards within Sonoma city limits:

During regular business hours (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.) : Call the City of Sonoma Public Works Department at (707) 938-3332 .

: Call the City of Sonoma Public Works Department at . After hours : Call Sonoma Police Department Non-Emergency Dispatch at (707) 996-3601 .

: Call Sonoma Police Department Non-Emergency Dispatch at . For emergencies posing an immediate threat to life or property, dial 9-1-1.

Stay Informed

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts at on the National Weather Service website, follow local news, or listen to NOAA Weather Radio for updates.

For additional preparedness tips, including an emergency supplies checklist and flood safety information, visit the City’s Emergency Preparedness page. To stay informed during storm events, be sure you are signed up for SoCo Alerts and Nixle.