On Presidents’ Day, Monday 2/16, the City of Sonoma Offices Will Be Closed

Presidents’ Day is a U.S. federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February (Feb. 16, 2026) to honor George Washington’s birthday. Originally established in 1879 for Washington (Feb. 22), it was moved by the 1971 Uniform Monday Holiday Act to create three-day weekends, later becoming popularly, but not officially, known as a day to honor all presidents, particularly Lincoln.

Key Historical Facts:

Original Intent: Washington’s birthday was celebrated nationwide by the mid-1800s and became an official federal holiday in 1879. The Shift: In 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act In 1971, theshifted the observance from February 22 to the third Monday of February, allowing it to fall between Feb. 15 and 21



“Presidents’ Day” vs. Washington’s Birthday: Despite the shift, the holiday remains officially “Washington’s Birthday” for federal employees, though popular usage and state observances have rebranded it to include Abraham Lincoln (born Feb. 12) and other leaders.

Lincoln’s Influence: While not a federal holiday, Lincoln’s birthday was widely observed, and combining the two leaders in February helped transition the day into a broader celebration.

Regional Differences: Some states specifically honor only Washington, while others combine both, or add other figures (e.g., California celebrates Lincoln on Feb. 12 and the federal holiday separately).