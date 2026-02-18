Sonoma Police Department Investigates Fatal Vehicle-Pedestrian Collision on Broadway at Patten

On 2/17/26 at 6:56 PM, Deputies from the Sonoma Police Department and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office along with EMS from the Sonoma Valley Fire Department arrived at a reported collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in the 600 block of Broadway. The location was reportedly near the intersections of Maple and Patten Streets at Broadway, near the Post Office. The women were not Sonoma locals, they were visiting from out of town.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located a 73 year old female pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene by Sonoma Valley Fire and EMS; however, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second pedestrian was located at the same location, a 74 year old female, who was seriously injured. SVFD EMS conducted emergency care of her and were able to transport her to an area trauma hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition. The driver of the involved vehicle remained on the scene and is fully cooperating with investigators.

Preliminary findings indicate that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Broadway when the collision occurred. At this stage of the investigation, alcohol, drugs, and the vehicle’s speed do not appear to be contributing factors of this tragic event. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

This is a tragic event for our community, our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased as well as the seriously injured female. Both were visiting the Sonoma area from out of state.

Broadway remained closed for approximately four hours while investigators processed the scene and it is expected to open for all traffic.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Sonoma Police Department is a contract city for law enforcement services through the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Through this partnership, we are able to bring the support of the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit as well as the Accident Investigators from the Windsor Police Department to assist the Accident Investigators from the Sonoma Police Department with all aspects of this very important investigation.